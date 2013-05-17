The Sick Bending Goal That David Beckham Scored To Send England To The 2002 World Cup

This might be the best David Beckham moment ever.



England was down 2-1 to Greece in the 93rd minute in 2002 World Cup qualification.

If they lost, they would have had to play Ukraine in a tricky playoff to qualify for the tournament. If they won, they would have automatically qualified.

Seconds from the final whistle, England won a free-kick 30 yards from goal.

With the crowd on its feet, Beck stepped up and bent it into the top left corner. The goalie had no chance. England went to the World Cup.

Bend it!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.