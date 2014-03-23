David Beckham Was Impressed By Wayne Rooney's Spectacular Goal From 50 Meters

Wayne Rooney scored a spectacular goal from near the halfway line in the 7th minute of Manchester United’s match against West Ham United.

West Ham keeper Adrian was caught too far away from the net when Rooney nudged past a defender and then lobbed a long shot over the keeper and into the goal off one bounce (via NBCSN).



David Beckham, who scored more than a few spectacular goals in his career, was in attendance and clearly impressed by the long-range strike from Rooney.

