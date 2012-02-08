David Beckham Was Embarrassed When His Sexy Underwear Commercial Came On During The Super Bowl

David Beckham’s commercial for his new underwear line at H&M premiered during the Super Bowl.



The commercial panned up and down Beckham’s tattooed body while he was just wearing his underwear.

And Beckham was embarrassed about it, according to the New York Post.

Beckham told Ryan Seacrest on his show:

“I’m very shy. When we were watching the Super Bowl yesterday in a room of about 20 people and it came on, I actually didn’t know where to look.”

Here’s the ad in case you missed it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

