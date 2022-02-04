David Beckham says his wife Victoria Beckham has exclusively eaten the same meal for 25 years: ‘She will very rarely deviate’

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

David Beckham said his wife Victoria Beckham has eaten the same meal for 25 years.

On “River Cafe Table 4,” he shared that her diet consists exclusively of fish and vegetables.

“She will very rarely deviate away from there,” the former footballer said.

In the 25 years that David Beckham has known his wife Victoria Beckham, he’s come to understand that the former Spice Girl is a creature of habit when it comes to food.

Namely, she rarely deviates from a diet consisting exclusively of grilled fish and steamed vegetables, making her a very different eater than her husband.

“I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I’m eating something great, I want everyone to try it,” the 46-year-old former athlete told chef Ruthie Rogers on Tuesday’s episode of iHeart’s “River Cafe Table 4.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate away from there.”

David and Victoria arrive at the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

The former soccer star and the fashion designer, 47, first crossed paths in the Manchester United players’ lounge in 1997 and got married two years later. Now, they share four children — Brooklyn Beckham, 22; Romeo Beckham, 19; Cruz Beckham, 16; and Harper, 10.

In all that time, there was just one notable occasion when David said he witnessed Victoria stray from her usual menu.

“The only time she’s ever probably shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing,” he recalled. “It was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was, but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

At home, David handles most of the cooking. He told Rogers that being in the kitchen “relaxes” him and attributed his passion for food and wine to his upbringing, explaining that both his mother and grandmother cooked for their families every evening.

“I love to cook for my parents. I love to cook for my friends,” he said, later adding, “I was in the kitchen the other day, cooking for the kids and Victoria was like, ‘Can I help? What can I do?’ and I was like, ‘Honestly, sit down, have a vodka and tonic, relax, be with the kids. This is what I love to do.'”

Brooklyn, David and Victoria’s eldest child, has taken after the famous footballer in his culinary pursuits.

The photographer, who is engaged to Nicola Peltz, began experimenting with recipes during quarantine, he explained in a December 2021 video for Vogue. He joked that his younger sister Harper is “by far” his “harshest critic.”

“That’s usually my dad who like to try all my stuff that I cook,” Brooklyn said, adding, “My dad cooks a lot more than my mom. My mom just likes to eat.”