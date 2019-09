David Beckham has a new underwear line with H&M and its television ad is making a debut at the Super Bowl this weekend.



H&M released a preview of the commercial complete with fully tattooed-up Beckham dancing around in his tighty whiteys for the commercial.

Watch:

