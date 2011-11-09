David Beckham Loves Living In L.A., But He's Still Not Sure About The Soccer Part

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In two weeks, the MLS Cup Final will be the final game of David Beckham’s five-year contract to play for the L.A. Galaxy of the MLS. But at age 36, David Beckham has to decide if he wants to continue playing soccer in the United States.Beckham went on Fox Sports Radio where he discussed his time with the Galaxy and his future in the United States. “Right now I don’t know what I am going to do at the end of the season because physically I need to see how I am,” said Beckham.



However, when asked how he felt about the last five years and the experience of playing in the United States, Beckham pointed out that the only reason he signed with MLS was to be able to play for England in the World Cup. Ultimately, Beckham sounds like a guy that loves everything outside the game, if not the games themselves. “I have loved [living here],” said Beckham. “I have loved every minute of it…[My family] loves living here. We love living here. In the 5 years we have had great experiences as a family.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.