David Beckham Strips to His Underwear (Again) For H&M Shoot

Film director Guy Ritchie has captured David Beckham’s forthcoming advertising campaign for his H&M Bodywear collection.Back in October, a group of movie star-hunting tourists in Beverly Hills got more than they bargained for when a brief-clad David Beckham popped up roadside.



We assumed Becks was shooting some new promotional material for his latest H&M underwear campaign, but the whole set-up (him wandering around in a load of bushes) did leave us scratching our heads.

Now it has been revealed that the heavily-inked footballer was in fact being filmed by Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director Guy Ritchie, for an advert due out on February 6.

Rex photos reveal how the 37-year-old, who is currently pondering his footballing future, sees Beckham run through the streets and gardens of Beverly Hills, dressed only in his boxer shorts.

“David makes the perfect leading man,” said Ritchie. “For me this felt more than a campaign – it was like directing a short film.”

Behind the scenes pictures show David padding through a tennis court in flannel hotel slippers and losing his dressing gown to a car door.

Of course, DB still manages to look positively macho in just briefs and a vest while a large production crew can be seen facilitating the whole project.

The advert’s debut is thought to coincide with new colours added to Beckham’s Bodywear range just in time for Valentine’s Day.

[Beckham has previously appeared only in his briefs for Armani’s underwear line.]

