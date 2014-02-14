David Beckham Suggests New Soccer Team Could Be Named 'Miami Vice'

During a recent presentation, the ownership group behind David Beckham’s new Major League Soccer club presented potential names that included “Miami Vice,” a reference to the popular 1980s television show, according to the Palm Beach Post.

In addition to Miami Vice, other names presented to the city of Miami and potential investors included “Miami Current,” and a third unidentified name that would be tied to a corporate sponsor.

It is not clear if Miami Vice was made just for entertainment purposes, but the group did include a potential Vice logo and uniform which includes the colours aqua, pink, and black.

Beckham did not deny that Miami Vice is seriously being considered, however according to the report, Becks did joke that the team would not be named “Golden Balls F.C.,” a reference to one of his nicknames.

In December, the ownership group shot down rumours that the team would be named “Beckham United,” a name used by the investment group.

