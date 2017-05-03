David Beckham's bizarre birthday meal is what happens when kids take over the kitchen

David Beckham turned 42 on Tuesday and the football legend shared a photo of his bizarre birthday “dinner of choice.”

When you think of Beckham, you think of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the LA Galaxy. We think of a British cultural icon, “Golden Balls,” brass bands, and patriotism.

But after seeing this photo, all that comes to mind are kids being let loose in a kitchen.

One can only assume that Becks wanted a birthday dinner that would invoke pre-teen memories of muddy knees at his old Leytonstone family home.

If, like us, you struggled to determine what some of the items on Beckham’s plate are, we’ve put together this handy guide:

Gammon Fried egg Coleslaw Pineapple ring Mushy peas Baked beans Potato wedges

NOW WATCH: John Cena reveals how he stays in incredible fighting shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.