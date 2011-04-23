David Beckham Refuses To Miss The Royal Wedding

Nothing will stop David Beckham from watching Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot, not even a silly footballsoccer game for a team that pays him millions of dollars.



The Los Angeles Galaxy star, whose lack of commitment to Major League Soccer is well documented, plans to fly to England for Friday’s ceremony before returning to Dallas the next day for a match against FC Dallas.

If he is too exhausted from the travel, however, he may beg out of the fixture.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal with the travel,” Beckham said, “but it’s a royal wedding, and those don’t come around very often.”

The star’s coach, Bruce Arena, had perhaps the best line about the whole ordeal: “Why are you worried about that? Write something about soccer… I don’t comment on his social calendar.”

Later, the manager was asked a question about another topic and brilliantly answered, “I don’t even know what I’m doing. I mean, I’m worried about the wedding next week. I’m going. That’s the news. I’m going to be the best man. You didn’t know that?”

Clearly, he is just jealous he did not get an invite.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.