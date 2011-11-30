David Beckham's Offer From A French Soccer Giant Would Double His MLS Salary

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Paris Saint-Germain, one of the top clubs in France has offered a contract to David Beckham that is worth more than $17.9 million.According to Scott French of ESPN.com, the deal is for 18 months and also comes with commercial opportunities, possibly tied to the 2022 World Cup. PSG has Qatari owners, and Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup.



This deal with PSG would be worth approximately $12.0 per calendar year. Beckham’s compensation with the Los Angeles Galaxy was $6.5 million a year.

Beckham will turn 37 in May.

