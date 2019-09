David Beckham and his LA Galaxy won the MLS Cup 1-0 last night after Landon Donovan scored late in the game.



Beckham and his team celebrated in the locker room after, obviously. He even drank this $12 bottle of Korbel champagne out of the MLS Cup:

Photo: Getty Images

