Report: David Beckham Takes Step Toward Owning MLS Team In Miami By 2016

David Beckham has picked Miami as the desired location for

a potential MLS expansion team that he will own, Rob Harris of the Associated Press reports.

Beckham had a clause in his L.A. Galaxy contract that allowed him to own an expansion team for the reduced fee of $US25 million after he retired.

He has teamed up with British businessman Simon Fuller, and is looking for another investor or two to complete his ownership group.

According to Harris, Beckham hopes to get the team playing by 2016 — one year after the expansion New York City FC will become the league’s 20th franchise.

The league still has to approve Beckham’s plan, if and when it is finalised.

“We know that Miami is one of the most passionate soccer markets in North America. We have met with David Beckham regarding ownership of an expansion team, and we look forward to David one day owning an MLS club,” an MLS spokesperson told the AP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.