Here's what Stephen Hawking told David Beckham when they met last night

David and Victoria Beckham met Stephen Hawking for the first time Monday night at a Google event.

The A-list couple were so taken with their fellow Brit, a theoretical physicist and cosmologist, that they both shared the meeting on social media.

David Beckham captioned his photo: “It was an absolute honour to meet Professor Hawking. What he said to me was truly amazing.”

Hawking playfully typed to Beckham: “I’m always being compared to you as a British icon and sometimes you rate higher and sometimes I do.”

Victoria Beckham also posted about the encounter:

“Thank you @Google for an inspiring evening, was an honour to meet Stephen Hawking x vb”

On Tuesday, it was also confirmed that Professor Hawking will make “a special guest appearance” at the Glastonbury Festival next month.

