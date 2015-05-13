Here's what Stephen Hawking told David Beckham when they met last night

David and Victoria Beckham met Stephen Hawking for the first time Monday night at a Google event.
The A-list couple were so taken with their fellow Brit, a theoretical physicist and cosmologist, that they both shared the meeting on social media.
David Beckham captioned his photo: “It was an absolute honour to meet Professor Hawking. What he said to me was truly amazing.”
Hawking playfully typed to Beckham: “I’m always being compared to you as a British icon and sometimes you rate higher and sometimes I do.”
Victoria Beckham also posted about the encounter:
“Thank you @Google for an inspiring evening, was an honour to meet Stephen Hawking x vb”
On Tuesday, it was also confirmed that Professor Hawking will make “a special guest appearance” at the Glastonbury Festival next month.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.