ROYAL SCREW-UP: David Beckham Wore His Medal Incorrectly At The Royal Wedding

Photo: AP

British soccer legend David Beckham, internationally known as a fashionista, wore his Order of the British Empire medal on the wrong lapel while attending the Royal Wedding.Accompanied with his wife, Victoria, Beckham appeared with his ceremonious OBE medal as he was supposed to, but the pin was affixed to the right side of his jacket rather than the left side.



In an event wrought with more tradition than practically anything else in the western world, a normally minor mistake does not go unnoticed.

Once inside Westminster Abbey, Beckham switched the medal to proper lapel, most likely after a helpful etiquette expert (or fellow OBE member) pointed out his mistake

