David Beckham Left The Field In Tears In His Last Soccer Game Ever

David Beckham announced his retirement last week after an incredible 20-year career in which he won league titles in England, Spain, the US, and France. Beckham played his last game ever with PSG Saturday night. PSG won 3-1, and Beckham assisted the second goal.



The 38-year-old Beckham left the pitch in the 82nd minute and was brought to tears.

Michael Regan/Getty ImagesAfter the game, his team celebrated with Beckham. PSG won the French League title this year.

AP Images/Jacques BrinonThe stadium stuck around to honour him as well.

Michael Regan/Getty ImagesAnd of course his kids were there too. Future soccer stars.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

