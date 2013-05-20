David Beckham Left The Field In Tears In His Last Soccer Game Ever

David Beckham announced his retirement last week after an incredible 20-year career in which he won league titles in England, Spain, the US, and France. Beckham played his last game ever with PSG Saturday night. PSG won 3-1, and Beckham assisted the second goal.
The 38-year-old Beckham left the pitch in the 82nd minute and was brought to tears.
Michael Regan/Getty ImagesAfter the game, his team celebrated with Beckham. PSG won the French League title this year.
AP Images/Jacques BrinonThe stadium stuck around to honour him as well.
Michael Regan/Getty ImagesAnd of course his kids were there too. Future soccer stars.
Michael Regan/Getty Images
