David Beckham Caps MLS Career With Last Night's Championship

Landon Donovan’s goal in the 72nd minute was all the scoring the Los Angeles Galaxy needed to beat the Houston Dynamo in the 16th MLS Cup Final.



Donovan’s goal was set up by the team’s other two big stars. David Beckham headed a ball forward to Robbie Keane, who, after a couple of nifty moves, hit Donovan crossing in front. Donovan then flicked a ball past the goalie for the game-winner.

And now, after finally winning a championship, all attention will turn to Beckham and whether he will return to the MLS next season. Beckham’s five-year contract with MLS is now expired, and there is speculation that one of the world’s biggest stars has played his last game as a member of an American team.

After the game, Beckham spoke about his time with the Galaxy, but seemed to save his biggest praise for the idea of living in Los Angeles. This is something we have heard before, and may be the best hope for the MLS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.