David Beckham didn’t make the cut to play for England’s soccer team in the Olympics. He was, however, given the great responsibility of driving a boat carrying the Olympic torch to Olympic Stadium in East London.



Watch Beckham deliver the torch below:

And follow the Olympic opening ceremony live blog HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.