David Beckham Is Leaving The L.A. Galaxy, Is Australia Next?

Photo: ESPN

Less than a year after signing a two-year extension to remain with the Los Angeles Galaxy, David Beckham has announced that the upcoming MLS Cup Final will be his final match with the club he has been with since 2007.Beckham released a statement (via Dirty Tackle) indicating that he wanted “one last challenge” before retiring, and added that his ambition is to return to the MLS as an owner in the future.



As Beckham attempts to win his second straight MLS Cup on December 1, the speculation will now turn to his next destination, with rumours already circulating that Beckham will join Australia’s A-League.

When asked about playing in the A-League, a spokesperson for Beckham would only say “there are no plans to play in Australia.”

However, Australia would seem like the ideal landing spot for a Beckham-sized challenge. Like the MLS, the A-League is young (founded in 2004) and considered an up-and-coming league on the world stage.

