David Beckham Scored A Goal From Behind The Halfway Line When He Was A Little-Known 21-Year-Old

Getty/Shaun Botterill

Before he was one of the most recognizable people on the planet, David Beckham scored a ridiculous goal from behind the halfway line for Manchester United.

It was the first day of the 1996-97 season. United was playing Wimbledon. Beckham — a promising 21-year-old, but hardly an international star — had just broken into the lineup the year before.

He saw Wimbledon’s goalie Neil Sullivan off his line, so he fired in a dipping ball toward goal from a hair behind midfield.

It fell over Sullivan’s head for a goal: