David Beckham went on the Ellen show today and went undercover in a Target as a cologne salesman.



He was trying to sell his own cologne to people while dressed in a red shirt, hat, and glasses. A few people recognise him, but he stays in character until the end when he finally reveals himself.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

