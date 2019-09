Soccer star David Beckham is lending his support to UNICEF’s fight against Ebola. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador recently recorded a video message that will be broadcast across Sierra Leone, one of the worst-affected countries.

Produced by Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.