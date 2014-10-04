David Beckham Is Still Making A Ton Of Money In Retirement

David Beckham last stepped on a field as a professional footballer in May, 2013. But he is still a huge moneymaker when it comes to endorsements.

According to records obtained by the AP from the company that handles Beckham’s personal endorsements, Beckham earned $US24 million in 2013 for the use of his name and likeness to promote products.

That is actually down 11.1% from the year before, but is still pretty good for a guy no longer kicking soccer balls for a living.

According to Forbes, Beckham earned $US46 million in 2011, with $US37 million coming from endorsements.

Beckham’s current endorsements include Adidas and H&M.

He has also turned his attention to becoming an owner of an MLS franchise in Miami. However, that venture recently hit a stumbling block and may not happen if he cannot find a way to build a new stadium.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.