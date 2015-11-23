The incredibly successful life of David Beckham, the second highest-paid retired athlete

David Beckham, one of the world’s most recognised (former) soccer players, was just named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” for the first time.

This 40-year-old father of four began his soccer career when he was 16 and continued playing profesionally until his retirement in 2013. In that time, he played 523 games and scored 97 goals for six different teams, two of which he was loaned to.

But Beckham has been in the spotlight for more than just his soccer ability. After marrying Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice from the Spice Girls), the couple became a global phenomenon.

Beckham has appeared in video games, commercials, movies, and is the face of a number of brands throughout the world, including H&M and Adidas. Just this year, he was named second on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid retired athletes.

He also owns a Major League Soccer team and is actively involved in a number of charities, celebrating 10 years as a UNICEF ambassador this year.

Here’s a look at the life and career of Beckham:

