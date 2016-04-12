Why 'Suicide Squad' is really getting those expensive reshoots, according to the director

It turns out the stories about “Suicide Squad” undergoing reshoots to make the movie more fun may not be totally correct.

At least, that’s what the film’s director says.

In a tweet early Monday morning, “Suicide Squad” director David Ayer said the reshoots are a chance for him to plug in more action, rather than make the film lighter in tone.

#SuicideSquad “reshoots for humour” is silly. When a studio loves your movie and asks what else you want, go for it! #ThanksWB #moreaction

— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 11, 2016

In late March, Birth Movies Death reported that the studio, Warner Bros., requested additional filming to create more fun scenes, after all of the humour had been revealed in trailers.

Many saw this as a knee-jerk reaction following complaints that “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” also from Warner, is too gloomy.

We’ll see what kind of vibe “Suicide Squad” is going for when it opens in theatres August 5. The plot follows a suicide mission by a group of notorious villains from the DC Comics universe.

In the meantime, here’s the latest trailer for the film, which premiered during the MTV Movie Awards Sunday night.



Get More: 2016 MTV Movie Awards, Latest Movie News, Movie Exclusive: ‘Suicide Squad’ Blitz Trailer – 2016 MTV Movie Awards

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.