Here's How David Axelrod Looks Without His Signature Mustache

Photo: Twitter/@todayshow

Obama campaign senior adviser David Axelrod shaved his signature mustache of 40 years, part of a longstanding bet that saw Axelrod’s charity raise $1 million toward epilepsy research.He “slashed the ‘stache” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” today. In the last week of the campaign, Axelrod and “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough made a bet: If President Barack Obama lost any of Minnesota, Pennsylvania or Michigan, he would shave his mustache. If he won either of Florida or North Carolina, Scarborough would start growing a mustache.



Axelrod still ended up shaving his mustache for Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) — and Scarborough bought his way out of growing a mustache by donating $10,000. Axelrod even got a donation from Obama foe Donald Trump.

“I’ve been staring at it for 40 years,” Axelrod said, when asked how attached he was to the mustache. “I’m very attached to it. I was up all night, to be honest with you. It’s a little unsettling.” But he said it was for a good cause.

Here’s the video of Axelrod’s mustache coming off:



