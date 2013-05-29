FORMER OBAMA ADVISER: The Justice Department's Surveillance Of A Fox News Reporter Is 'Disturbing'

Former White House senior adviser David Axelrod said Tuesday that the Justice Department’s probe involving a Fox News reporter raises some “very disturbing questions” about the department’s policies on leak investigations.



Axelrod, a former reporter, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he was particularly troubled by a search warrant that labelled the Fox News reporter, James Rosen, a “co-conspirator” in the case involving a national security leak.

“The notion of naming a journalist a co-conspirator is something I find disturbing,” Axelrod said.

Axelrod hailed the push for a so-called “media shield law.” On Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on CBS that a new bipartisan “Gang of Eight” in the Senate is working on a bill.

Axelrod said that a judge — not someone in the administration — should be the one to decide whether the published information is too sensitive to national security.

“It is too easy for any administration to manipulate that,” Axelrod said, adding that he doesn’t think the Obama administration is guilty of doing so.

The Department of Justice has faced intense criticism for the way it handled two leak investigations, particularly the one involving Rosen. He was labelled an “aider and abettor and/or co-conspirator” in the case and had his emails and phone records examined.

Watch the clip of Axelrod below, courtesy of MSNBC:



