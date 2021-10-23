David Arquette shares what it’s like inside the house from the original ‘Scream’ movie, where he’s hosting Halloween stays

- The “Scream” house from the first film is welcoming guests for three nights in October.
- The Airbnb stays will be virtually hosted by David Arquette, who plays Officer Dewey.
- Speaking to Insider, Arquette shared how the house has been transformed back to its 1990s glory.
Starting October 27, a home used in the cult-classic original “Scream” movie will welcome guests for a series of overnight stays through Airbnb.
Source: Airbnb
Located in Tomales, California, the house will open its doors for three nights and has been preserved from the original film’s production 25 years ago, according to the listing.
Source: Airbnb
The property was used for the final scenes of the first film, when main character Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, discovered the identity of the original Ghostface killers, Stu Macher and Billy Loomis.
Source: Airbnb
Guests will have a much less life-threatening experience – their stay will be virtually hosted by David Arquette, who will greet them in character as Officer Dwight “Dewey” Riley.
Source: Airbnb
Arquette told Insider “every detail” of the original filming location has been restored to its former 1990s glory. “There’s the landlines, there’s Jiffy pop, there’s Reddi-whip,” he said.
According to the listing, there’s even a vintage microwave in the kitchen for guests to pop popcorn before bingeing the movies on VHS.
Source: Airbnb
Up to four people can stay overnight and they’ll find many nods to the home’s infamous past – the bedroom, for example, has a Woodsboro High banner and a chest revealing a not-so-subtly hidden Ghostface costume.
Source: Airbnb
Arquette, who was 26 when the first “Scream” movie was released in December 1997, said he was thoroughly impressed at how the home has been returned to its 1990s roots.
“You can tell the designers involved really love the films,” he said. “There’s even a door that has Ghostface’s knife marks from actual filming from the first film.”
Arquette, who will reprise his role in the upcoming fifth movie alongside Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, said guests will also enjoy the “gorgeous” drive through Northern California and the neighboring town.
Ultimately, Arquette says those staying will experience a fan’s dream: “I’m part of it but I’m also just a fan of the franchise so being able to walk through it, I got a big kick out of it.”