David Arquette shares what it’s like inside the house from the original ‘Scream’ movie, where he’s hosting Halloween stays

Maria Noyen
An exterior shot of the 'Scream' house next to a close up of David Arquette.
Guests should stick to ‘certain rules’ outlined in the first movie, Arquette said. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb
  • The “Scream” house from the first film is welcoming guests for three nights in October.
  • The Airbnb stays will be virtually hosted by David Arquette, who plays Officer Dewey.
  • Speaking to Insider, Arquette shared how the house has been transformed back to its 1990s glory.
Starting October 27, a home used in the cult-classic original “Scream” movie will welcome guests for a series of overnight stays through Airbnb.
The exterior of the Scream house in Tomales, California.
David Arquette told Insider he’ll be hosting the stays virtually. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb
Located in Tomales, California, the house will open its doors for three nights and has been preserved from the original film’s production 25 years ago, according to the listing.
The dining room in the 'Scream' house.
The dining room of the ‘Scream’ house. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb
The property was used for the final scenes of the first film, when main character Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, discovered the identity of the original Ghostface killers, Stu Macher and Billy Loomis.
Another shot of the living room at the 'Scream' house.
A wide shot of the living room at the ‘Scream’ house. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb
Guests will have a much less life-threatening experience – their stay will be virtually hosted by David Arquette, who will greet them in character as Officer Dwight “Dewey” Riley.
David Arquette in the 'Scream' house bedroom.
Arquette will be hosting the ‘Scream’ house stays virtually as an added COVID-19 precaution. Helynn Ospinna/Courtesy of Airbnb
Arquette told Insider “every detail” of the original filming location has been restored to its former 1990s glory. “There’s the landlines, there’s Jiffy pop, there’s Reddi-whip,” he said.
The living room at the 'Scream' house in Tomales, California.
The living room. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb
According to the listing, there’s even a vintage microwave in the kitchen for guests to pop popcorn before bingeing the movies on VHS.
The kitchen at the 'Scream' house.
The kitchen. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb
Up to four people can stay overnight and they’ll find many nods to the home’s infamous past – the bedroom, for example, has a Woodsboro High banner and a chest revealing a not-so-subtly hidden Ghostface costume.
One of the bedrooms at the original 'Scream' house.
A bedroom at the original ‘Scream’ house. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb
Arquette, who was 26 when the first “Scream” movie was released in December 1997, said he was thoroughly impressed at how the home has been returned to its 1990s roots.
Dining room in the 'Scream' house.
The dining room. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb
“You can tell the designers involved really love the films,” he said. “There’s even a door that has Ghostface’s knife marks from actual filming from the first film.”
The landing at the 'Scream' house.
The landing. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb
Arquette, who will reprise his role in the upcoming fifth movie alongside Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, said guests will also enjoy the “gorgeous” drive through Northern California and the neighboring town.
An aerial view of Tomales Bay, Northern California.
An aerial view of Tomales Bay, Northern California. Diane Miller/Getty Images
Ultimately, Arquette says those staying will experience a fan’s dream: “I’m part of it but I’m also just a fan of the franchise so being able to walk through it, I got a big kick out of it.”
David Arquette at the first 'Scream' premiere (left) and as the host of the upcoming Airbnb stay (right).
Arquette has been a part of the 25 year franchise for 25 years. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb
