David Arquette shares what it’s like inside the house from the original ‘Scream’ movie, where he’s hosting Halloween stays

Starting October 27, a home used in the cult-classic original "Scream" movie will welcome guests for a series of overnight stays through Airbnb. David Arquette told Insider he'll be hosting the stays virtually.

Located in Tomales, California, the house will open its doors for three nights and has been preserved from the original film's production 25 years ago, according to the listing. The dining room of the 'Scream' house.

The property was used for the final scenes of the first film, when main character Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, discovered the identity of the original Ghostface killers, Stu Macher and Billy Loomis. A wide shot of the living room at the 'Scream' house.

Guests will have a much less life-threatening experience – their stay will be virtually hosted by David Arquette, who will greet them in character as Officer Dwight "Dewey" Riley. Arquette will be hosting the 'Scream' house stays virtually as an added COVID-19 precaution.

Arquette told Insider “every detail” of the original filming location has been restored to its former 1990s glory. “There’s the landlines, there’s Jiffy pop, there’s Reddi-whip,” he said. The living room. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb

According to the listing, there's even a vintage microwave in the kitchen for guests to pop popcorn before bingeing the movies on VHS. The kitchen.

Up to four people can stay overnight and they'll find many nods to the home's infamous past – the bedroom, for example, has a Woodsboro High banner and a chest revealing a not-so-subtly hidden Ghostface costume. A bedroom at the original 'Scream' house.

Arquette, who was 26 when the first “Scream” movie was released in December 1997, said he was thoroughly impressed at how the home has been returned to its 1990s roots. The dining room. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb

“You can tell the designers involved really love the films,” he said. “There’s even a door that has Ghostface’s knife marks from actual filming from the first film.” The landing. Helynn Ospina/Courtesy of Airbnb

Arquette, who will reprise his role in the upcoming fifth movie alongside Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, said guests will also enjoy the “gorgeous” drive through Northern California and the neighboring town. An aerial view of Tomales Bay, Northern California. Diane Miller/Getty Images