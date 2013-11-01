David Arquette Drunk-Called Howard Stern And Went On Awkward Rant About God And Hitler

Jason Merritt/Getty ‘I’m wasted’ Arquette admitted before launching into an epic philosophical rant.

David Arquette had a little too much to drink at the wrap party for his latest film “The Key” Wednesday night and ended up drunk-dialling Howard Stern, who was live on the air.

“I’m wasted,” the formerly sober actor admitted. “This isn’t the first time I called you [drunk]. I’ve called in a few times.”

Arquette continued to go on a nearly 30-minute philosophical rant about God, Grand Theft Auto, and Hitler.

“This is the most controversial thing I’m going to say. It’s very controversial, and I’m sorry, and I apologise to anyone I’m going to offend,” Arquette began. “And I’m wasted and I’ll get sober tomorrow. Listen, listen, listen — I’ve gotta say something on the N-word later — but Hitler played the game very well. He did. Listen, yeah, he played his game very well. He convinced a lot of people to play his f—ing evil game. He played the game really well, but he was playing the wrong game.”

“The game” Arquette prefers to play is “the kind game.”

“It’s a crazy game. The game of love, that’s the game I hope wins,” said the 42-year-old, noting that he still

loves ex-wife Courteney Cox with all his “f—ing heart.”

Arquette also had a lot of love for Howard Stern, telling him “You’re amazing. You are incredible. You are God.”

“We’re all gods in our own way,” he mused. “We’re all droplets of God … The whole game is to entertain God. God created us all. God is love. The best feeling is love …We’re all connected. It’s all the same.”

Alrighty then. Listen to the, um, interesting call below:

