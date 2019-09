Billboard.com:



Much like his “American Idol” cohort, season seven winner David Cook, runner-up David Archuleta has signed with 19 Recordings/Jive. If history reveals anything, fans can expect an album from the 17-year-old pop singer this fall or winter, after his stint with the American Idols Live tour concludes.

Continue reading on Billboard.com>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.