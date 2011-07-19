David And Victoria Beckham Reveal Baby Girl's Photo -- Without The Tabloid Paycheck

Rather than selling the photos off to a celebrity weekly, David and Victoria Beckham introduced their newborn to the world in a very normal, non-celebrity way.



Over the weekend, the couple tweeted and uploaded to Facebook the first photos of their new baby girl Harper Seven Beckham.

Celebrities…they’re just like us.

Photos below.

Photo: Styleite.com

