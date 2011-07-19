David And Victoria Beckham Reveal Baby Girl's Photo -- Without The Tabloid Paycheck

Jen Ortiz

Rather than selling the photos off to a celebrity weekly, David and Victoria Beckham introduced their newborn to the world in a very normal, non-celebrity way.

Over the weekend, the couple tweeted and uploaded to Facebook the first photos of their new baby girl Harper Seven Beckham.

Celebrities…they’re just like us.

Photos below.

Victoria Beckham
Photo: Styleite.com

