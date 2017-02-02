David and Victoria Beckham pay nearly £22,000 a day in tax

Getty David and Victoria Beckham.

LONDON — David and Victoria Beckham paid nearly £22,000 ($36,000) a day in tax in 2015, according to government figures obtained by Sky.

The ex-footballer and fashion designer couple channel their income through Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd., financial figures of which are filed with government body Companies House.

The firm made a total of £47.2 million over the course of the year, which includes revenue from Victoria Beckham’s fashion business and her husband’s global image rights.

In total, £36.9 million came from the fashion business, while £10.2 million was from the sale of the footballer’s image rights.

The couple paid £7.9 million in tax — just under £22,000 a day — on the profits, leaving them with £39.5 million.

