San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers made a crazy 63-yard field goal against the Packers today.



It doinked off the crossbar and went through the uprights, and in the process Akers tied the NFL record for longest field goal.

What a bounce:

Photo: FOX

Again:

Photo: Fox

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.