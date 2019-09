Blizzard-like conditions in Philadelphia made kicking field goals and extra points

difficult in the Eagles-Lions game.

But after a touchdown that put them up 20-14, the Lions decided to attempt the first kick all day.

It did not go well.

Kicker David Akers fell down, Charlie Brown-style, and the kick got blocked:

Related:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.