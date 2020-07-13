The UFC gave a fighter a $50,000 bonus after he overcame a fractured jaw and broken nose to KO his opponent

Davey Grant scored one of the knockouts of the summer when he finished his UFC 251 opponent Martin Day in the third round of their fight Saturday.

Grant and Day were the first people to fight on “Fight Island,” which is a four-event and two-week residency on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to help the UFC hold international events during the pandemic.

Though Grant won he by no means had it easy as he was discharged from hospital hours later with a fractured jaw and a fractured nose.

“It’s everything I wanted,” Grant, who was given a $US50,000 performance bonus, said.

FIGHT ISLAND – Davey Grant was one of the first two athletes to compete at UFC 251 on Saturday, and fought so well he was given a $US50,000 bonus by the UFC.

Grant beat Martin Day with a left hook knockout which was so horrific it left his opponent motionless on the canvas midway through the third and final round.

Grant and Day fought the first match on “Fight Island,” which is a quarantined area on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi which was specially created to allow UFC to hold international events during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But despite the early finish, Grant by no means had it easy as he had to fight through many severe facial injuries, he said.

Posting on Twitter around five hours after the fight, long before the main event at UFC 251 in the Flash Forum had even started, Grant said on Twitter that he had been taken to the hospital.

“Just got back from the hospital,” he said. “Jaw is fractured in two places and also a fractured nose!”

Regardless, he thanked the UFC, president Dana White, and matchmaker Sean Selby.

“It’s everything I wanted,” Grant said. “And I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity. Respect to Martin Day – true warrior.”

Just got back from the hospital. Jaw is fractured in 2 places and also a fractured nose! But thank you @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc for making this happen it’s everything I wanted and I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity ???????? respect to Martin Day true warrior ???????? https://t.co/04mo7crGKm — Davey Grant (@DaveyGrantMMA) July 12, 2020

Through the fence of the Octagon at the end of Grant’s fight, White could be heard yelling: “Davey … good job today. Congratulations.”

Grant told White at the time that he could feel that he was injured, and that a $US50,000 bonus would be life-changing.

“We’ll get it figured out,” White said.

Hours later, through official communications from the UFC, Insider learned that Grant was one of the four athletes at UFC 251 to be rewarded with the bonus.

Other athletes to win the bonus included Jiri Prochazka, who, like Grant scored a highlight-reel knockout, and Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas who produced the “Fight of the Night,” which Namajunas edged on a split decision verdict.

With UFC 251 banked, the “Fight Island” festival continues with shows on Wednesday July 15, Saturday July 18, and Saturday July 25.

