Dave Weigel Already Has A New Gig: Paid MSNBC Contributor

Well that was fast!



Dave Weigel, the Washington Post blogger who resigned late last week after personal messages disparaging certain conservative media figures were controversially leaked, already has a new gig lined up.

Keith Olbermann broke the news at the end of Countdown last night.

Mediaite’s Steve Krakauer reports:

Olbermann teased an announcement regarding Weigel throughout the program, and when he finally introduced his guest around 8:55pmET, he said, “We are very proud to announce is, as of like, I don’t know, 20 minutes ago, an MSNBC contributor. Welcome Dave…and you thought last week was fun, wait until you see what this week holds for you.”

Weigel’s segment was about an interview he did with Rick Barber (the guy behind this ad). Olbermann closed the interview by reiterating, “MSNBC contributor Dave Weigel, great thanks, as always, and good luck with this.”

Here’s what Weigel concluded at the end of a long and apologetic post on BigGovernment.com yesterday:

I’m talking to a few media companies about what I’ll do next. Anyone who wanted to force me out of this business will have to settle for the consolation prize of me having to tediously inform sources of a new e-mail address.

