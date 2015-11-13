David Warner has just belted 3 centuries in a row

David Warner celebrates his century at the WACA. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Australian cricketer David Warner has hit a purple patch.

Playing New Zealand at the WACA in Perth, the left handed opening batsman just hit his third century in a row, belting a four to bring up his 100 in just 118 balls.

Last week, Warner scored 163 and 116 against the hapless Kiwis in the first test at the Gabba and was named man of the match.

While he had a couple of poor innings during Australia’s losing Ashes tour of England, he’s now belted six test centuries in the last 12 months, including 101, 145, and 102 during India’s summer visit, as well as five scores over 50.

It’s his fourth consecutive 100 against New Zealand, the first being 123 not out in 2011.

Before going on to score 101 against India at the SCG in January, an emotional Warner kissed the ground where his team mate Phillip Hughes died in December last year after being struck by a bouncer. With every score since, Warner looks to the sky and raises his bat in tribute to Hughes.

His latest innings as seen Warner surprass 4000 test runs at an average over 50 from 84 innings, including 15 centuries and 19 fifties.

After lunch, Australia is 1/209 in the 45th over on the first day of the second test.

