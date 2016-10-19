Google's drone boss is leaving the company

The head of Google parent company Alphabet’s drone project is leaving.

David Vos was the head of Project Wing, a division of Alphabet’s secretive X group that develops so-called moonshot projects. Project Wing experiments with deliveries via automated drones.

Marketwatch first reported the news of Vos’ departure.

“Dave has helped to build a strong foundation of aviation culture on the team, and brought Project Wing to a place where we understand and can execute delivery missions end-to-end, repeatedly and safely,” an Alphabet X spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement. “We’re grateful for Dave’s contributions and wish him the best of luck in future endeavours.”

Project Wing hasn’t launched commercially yet, but it does have FAA approval to test in certain areas. Most recently, Project Wing partnered with Chipotle to deliver burritos to college students at Virginia Tech.

