Former Pitcher Cashes In On Matt Kemp's New Deal

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Matt Kemp became the latest member of baseball’s $100 million club when he turned his (likely) MVP season into an 8-year, $160 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But he is not the only big winner in this deal.Kemp is represented by former big league pitcher Dave Stewart. Eric Fisher of Sports Business Journal estimates that Stewart will pocket $6.4 million on this contract based on a four per cent commission.



That is nearly 50 per cent more than Stewart’s highest salary as a player ($4.3M in 1993 with Blue Jays).

Stewart, who was an assistant general manager with the Blue Jays after his playing career ended, blasted Major League Baseball when he was passed over for the GM’s position in 2001, saying “they think the only people capable of doing these jobs are white people.” At that point, Stewart gave up his quest for a GM position, becoming a pitching coach, and later a player agent.

Looks like he made a good choice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.