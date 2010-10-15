My Birthday Wish

Hi!



Today is my 30th birthday, and to celebrate I created a Birthday Wish on Causes where my friends and family can help me raise money for a cause that I care about.

Most of my family is involved in health.

My mother Susan Stanaway dedicated her life in service of the health of others through pathology in Montana. My sister Laura Morin Holien works to fight cancer through the mathematics and physics of radiation in Montana.

My grandfather, Dr. Amos R. “Bud” Little, whom just passed away this year, was a family doctor who dedicated his life to medicine in the service of others in such non-traditional ways as being the head doctor of the US Ski Team, and jumping out of planes as a para-doctor to save forest fire fighters in Montana.

My other grandfather Dr. Lawrence J. Morin, was a urologist and teaching medical doctor at Dartmouth Medical School. He was also president of the New Hampshire Urological Association.

My uncle, Dr. Jim Little Sr., has been an inspiration to many for his life’s work as a pediatrician in Jackson Hole. His wife, Dr. Lisa Ridgway is also a pediatrician in Jackson Hole. Jim’s son, my cousin, Dr. Jim Little Jr., has followed in his footsteps and is now a family doctor in Jackson Hole as well. And, Lisa’s daughter, my cousin Dr. Emily Ridgway is one of the premier female neuro and plastic surgeons in the country specializing in important pediatric procedures for children.

Health has been an important dedication of my family for decades.

I have dedicated my life to entrepreneurship, helping other entrepreneurs, and the creation of better social networking technology to help cause positive change in society.

Because of this I have been working for over a year in partnership with Ron Conway, Marc & Lynne Benioff, Joe Green, and the team at UCSF towards the creation of a social media movement to support the new world class UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital here in San Francisco.

Because of my family’s dedication to family health for decades, this organisation is particularly important to me because it is going to set a new standard of health care for children and their families.

My personal goal is to raise more than $10,000 through the holiday season. And to recruit more than 50% of my friends on Facebook to join this important cause.

For my 30th birthday this year, all I ask is that you join the movement by joining the cause, donate $30 (or whatever you can), or please spread the word to your friends by posting this to your Facebook Profile.

Our children are our future.

Check it out

