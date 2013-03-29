How Dave Morin, Founder Of Social Networking App Path, Deals With Bad iPhone Battery Life

Dave Morin

If there’s one constant complaint about the iPhone, and smartphones in general, it’s that battery life could be better.



There’s a few ways to deal with battery life.

You could charge your phone every night while you’re asleep and then recharge it every moment you sit at your desk.

Or, you could buy a Mophie, which is a case that doubles as a charger. It can double your battery life, but it makes the phone bulky.

Then, finally, there’s the Dave Morin plan. Morin is the founder of social networking app Path.

In an interview with Vanity Fair he says, “I have two iPhones, one for day and one for the night. When the day phone runs out, the night phone takes over. I never have to worry.”

