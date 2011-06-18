BreakoutBand's Dave Moricca Explains How They Will Top The Social Gaming Charts

BreakoutBand purports to be the first online social music game that revolves around making music, sharing it with friends, and gaining a following.



Dave Moricca, the company’s founder and CEO, tells us how he intends to take this new game to the top of the charts.

Don’t Miss The Full Interview With BreakoutBand’s Dave Moricca >

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and William Wei

