"DON'T Do A Startup, You Will FAIL"

Photo: Flickr/nialkennedy
Here’s a funny, motivational presentation for startup founders from super angel investor Dave McClure.In very colourful language (and fonts) McClure ticks off all the reasons you shouldn’t waste your time doing a startup.
Entrepreneurs should read through the presentation, take it as a challenge and then go kick some butt.
Doing a startup is a lot of hard work! But, if you do it right it should be very rewarding (both emotionally and financially).
