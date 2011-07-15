"DON'T Do A Startup, You Will FAIL"

Jay Yarow
dave mcclureDave McClure

Photo: Flickr/nialkennedy

Here’s a funny, motivational presentation for startup founders from super angel investor Dave McClure.In very colourful language (and fonts) McClure ticks off all the reasons you shouldn’t waste your time doing a startup.

Entrepreneurs should read through the presentation, take it as a challenge and then go kick some butt.

The right and wrong reasons to do a startup

Doing a startup is not a lot of fun

Start off focused on the product

Get used to hearing people crap on your idea and get comfortable with ignoring them

Make sure you attack the right thing

You better be organised

Watch out for investors!

There's a war for talent out there, so you better be a great recruiter

You're not just running a business, you're running a day care camp

It's not enough to just have a good product

In conclusion ...

Doing a startup is a lot of hard work! But, if you do it right it should be very rewarding (both emotionally and financially).

Want more inspiration? Click here for 14 hot startups from LA →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.