Dave McClure Says Ron Conway Is Throwing Super Angels Under The Bus

Photo: TechCrunch

Angelgate just got interesting again.In a tweet a few minutes ago, Dave McClure, one of just two super angels who admits to attending the controversial meeting at which Mike Arrington alleges investors discussed fixing valuation prices, suggested that uber-angel Ron Conway is turning on the group of alleged conspirators:



Ron is throwing us under a bus. and it’s chickenshit that he writes that after David Lee comes to both meetings.

David Lee is one of Ron Conway’s partners at SV Angel. It has been established that Conway was not at the meeting in question, but apparently SV Angel was represented.

This has obviously been a bad few PR days for super angels, but it’s difficult to see how Ron will be able to distance himself from this if David Lee was really a part of the meetings.

McClure quickly deleted the tweet, which appears to have been a failed direct message. He quickly followed up with:

sigh. bad day. sorry folks

Since this post was first published, he has followed up with:

well so much for the slow news day.

and:

@alleyinsider thanks guys. kisses :)

We are not aware of any public statement issued by Ron Conway on the matter as of yet, so we suspect McClure is referencing something Ron has written to other angels privately. If any readers have information on what or where Ron has written about this, please let us know.

Here’s a screenshot of the tweet from before it was deleted:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.