Dave Matthews Hitchhikes To Concert With Fan After His Bike Broke

Dave Matthews was rescued by fan Emily Kraus after getting a flat bike tire.

Dave Matthews was out for a bike ride when he got a flat tire hours before a show, leaving him stranded in Hershey, Pennsylvania.



“I did not have a cell phone on the bicycle,” Matthews recalled later that night. “So I thought, ‘S—.”

Then a “dreamgirl” came to his rescue.

Emily Kraus, who’s been a Dave Matthews Band fan since she was 9, was driving to the concert with her boyfriend when they saw a man on the side of the road and pulled over.

She offered her rock god a ride to his own show.

“We didn’t know how to make conversation with him,” Kraus told CBS 21.

“We were talking about his tour and where he had come from. He had just been in Cincinnati and he said, ‘I’m taking a short break after this one because I have to drop my daughters off at camp.’ He was just a very humble guy.”

Matthews sang for them on the ride and thanked the couple with an invitation to dinner, two front-row seats, and backstage access.

During the show, he put on a really weird, scratchy Dave Matthewsy voice and gave a shout-out to his rescuer.

Watch the video below:

