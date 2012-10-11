Dave Matthews Band Performs For The Dalai Lama At Syracuse University—Here's Today's Buzz

- Twitter.com/Dalai LamaThe Dave Matthews Band performed for the Dalai Lama Tuesday night at Syracuse University during the One World Concert. The event was the finale of Common Ground for Peace, a two-day event at Syracuse University featuring the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet.
- Yekaterina Samutsevich, a member of Pussy Riot, has been freed by a Moscow court. The other two members, both of whom are younger than Samutsevich and have young children, will be sent to prison colonies to serve the remainders of their two-year terms.
- Studios ask court to slap Limewire with copyright infringement before trial. Paramount, 20th Century Fox, Viacom, Disney, Comedy Partners and Warner Bros want the file-sharing service provider found liable before the studios’ lawsuit goes to trial.
- Jack Osbourne helped save a woman’s life in Hawaii Monday after she had a heart attack and was drowning. “Really proud of Jack and his friend Tyler who saved a woman on the beach yesterday who’d had a heart attack and drown [sic].” Jack’s new wife Lisa Stelly tweeted. “They resuscitated her until the ambulance came.”
- Willie Geist will start his new job as co-host of the 9 a.m. hour of the Today show Nov. 12. The anchor announced on this morning’s show that he will fill Savannah Guthrie’s role on the third hour of the morning franchise where he’ll join Natalie Morales and Al Roker.
- Watch out Oprah and Ellen, Kardashian mumager Kris Jenner is in talks to get her own daytime talk show. Jenner and Twentieth Century Fox TV have reportedly been meeting to discuss the launch of a daily series that would receive a six-week test run on affiliates in 2013. The same test model recently led to a full series pickup for Bethenny Frankel.
- Lindsay and Dina Lohan reportedly got into a huge brawl last night after clubbing in NYC. 911 was called and cops took a Domestic Incident Report but no arrests were made.
