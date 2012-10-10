PRESENTING: The Bull Case

Photo: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus was just on CNBC making the bull case for stocks.He sent out notes outlining his case.



We summarize:

The fiscal cliff will be resolved more favourably than expected. There are hints that some Republicans would be open to compromise on taxes, which if true would resolve a major stumbling block towards a deal

Earnings: Expectations are very low. Anything roughly “in line” would be bullish.

The financial stocks could be big winners in particular this earnings season. Wells Fargo could lead the way thanks to mortgage exposure.

There’s room for a big rotation of money back from fixed income into equity. Sentiment towards fixed income is still incredibly high, and it was a major tell that Vanguard (the big fund company) just announced more money in fixed income than in stocks. A major tell. Remember: “‘The market will do whatever harms the most participants.”

The end of the election will bring the end of some uncertainty.

There you have it. This is how we get to S&P 1600.

