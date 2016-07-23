One top trader hit Disney World for vacation and saw the 2 biggest stories in the global markets in plain sight

There’s not much going on in markets right now.

Dave Lutz, head of ETF trading at JonesTrading, is currently on vacation like many of his peers.

Regular readers would know him from his daily ‘super-quick guides to what traders are talking about,’ which we feature.

In an email on this summer Friday, Lutz sent three observations from Disney World, two of which capture the biggest stories in markets that everyone can’t stop talking about.

Here we go:

It’s hot (Yes, this is important. The US is headed for a heat wave this weekend.) There’s a massive European presence at Disney. Lutz added that it would be “interesting to see deterioration as the dollar rallies.” Sure, the pound suffered its biggest loss ever after the UK referendum to leave the European Union, and the euro tanked, too. Meanwhile, the dollar surged, and could continue to rise if the Federal Reserve becomes more vocal about raising interest rates, and if concerns about the Brexit continue to trigger a flight to US assets. “EVERY SINGLE PERSON UNDER 18 is wandering around the parks playing Pokémon Go. It’s really unreal.” Everyone, from the New York Times to Wall Street analysts cannot stop talking about this augmented reality game. Its timing probably couldn’t have coincided better with peak summer vacation time, when things tend to slow down.

