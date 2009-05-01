Letterman: I Was Afraid The Tesla Roadster "Would Magnetize My Nuts" (CLIP)

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk was on Dave Letterman’s show last night to talk electric cars and show the Model S to the broader non car-geek/tech world. Sadly, Musk doesn’t call anyone a douche bag in this interview. But Letterman basically calls the American auto industry douche bags, saying “The auto companies are just shining people on” when it comes to electric car research.



Oddly, Letterman comes across as more impassioned than Musk. In a hoarse voice (we assume he’s sick), Letterman harps on the fact that this isn’t new technology. “We’ve had electric cars since the 1900s!…This should’ve happened 20-30 years ago,” he says of the electric car movement. On the Chevy Volt and its 40 miles Letterman says: “That’ll get you down the driveway and back…that’s insane..that’s crap.”



