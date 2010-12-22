US

Letterman: Now That Don't Ask, Don't Tell Has Been Repealed Pentagon Can Begin 'Iraq, The Musical'

Ujala Sehgal
“Congress repealed Don’t Ask Don’t Tell. The Pentagon can now start construction on ‘Iraq The Musical’,” joked Dave Letterman on his show last night.

A major player in the DADT debate was John McCain, who has drawn criticism for flip-flopping on his DADT stance from even the most unlikely sources. Said Letterman: McCain opposed the repeal of DADT, though “he admitted that he probably [served] with gay soldiers… in the Civil War.”

So how does Letterman foresee openly gay life in the military?

It will involve something called a “Homosexual behaviour Requisition Form,” a “Gay Advisory Board,” and lots and lots of… paperwork.

Video below.

